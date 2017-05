BODY FOUND: Merced Co. Sheriff's deputies on scene at Henry Miller Rd & Sante Fe Grade near Los Banos for body found in canal. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/bnS9gtzT6F — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) May 12, 2017

Authorities are investigating after a body was found at Santa Fe Grade and Henry Miller Road in Merced County.Merced County Sheriff's Office are investigating the body as suspicious.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.