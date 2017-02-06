FRESNO COUNTY

California water board to reevaluate emergency drought regulations

EMBED </>More News Videos

Valley farmers hope the additional water supply can help them recharge their underground aquifers. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A series of winter storms have eased drought concerns in many parts of California.

A healthy snow pack and steady rain have offered a fresh outlook to over five years of drought in California but the State Water Resources Control Board is expected to extend emergency regulations due to water supply problems in areas such as the Central Coast.

Sarge Green of the California Water Institute says not all agencies have an oversupply of water.

"For some people there still is a drought," he explained. "And so, they don't want to let go of those regulations and then have those people run out of water."

Valley farmers hope the additional water supply can help them recharge their underground aquifers. But many northern California lawmakers and water agencies believe it is time to end the regulations.

"Those days are passed with all this water and our snowpack we have, so I would urge the State Water Resources Control Board to lift these restrictions," Placer County supervisor Jim Holmes said.

For some, the board's decision can impact their income.

"If they're still held to a certain amount of water under the drought regulations," Green said. "The local agencies aren't selling as much water, so it affects their rate, so I can understand both sides of the coin."

Governor Jerry Brown wants to reassess the state's water supply in April before making his decision on the drought regulations.

The state board says no mandatory conservation measures are in place, only prohibitions against wasting water - such as watering the lawn within 48 hours of a rain event or letting sprinkler runoff drain into the street.
Related Topics:
newsdroughtcalifornia watercaliforniafresno countyFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Authorities investigating suspicious death after body found near Mendota
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
More fresno county
NEWS
DOJ Cites 'National Security' in Call to Reinstate Immigration Order
President Trump Not Welcome in UK Parliament, Speaker Says
CDC Issues New Vaccine Guidelines for Adults
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
More News
Top Stories
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Fresno pastor applauds President Trump's proposed end to Johnson Amendment
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
New England Patriots stun Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl 51
DUI driver crashes into Visalia restaurant, police say
70 arrested in drug, gang bust in San Bernardino County
Police: Cold taco leads woman to shoot her boyfriend
Show More
World's Airlines Are Told It's Back to Business as Usual for US-Bound Travelers
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
Firefighters battle massive warehouse fire in Chowchilla
Police suspect victim's son involved in Southwest Fresno murder
Man dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno
More News
Top Video
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
Firefighters battle massive warehouse fire in Chowchilla
Fresno pastor applauds President Trump's proposed end to Johnson Amendment
Police suspect victim's son involved in Southwest Fresno murder
More Video