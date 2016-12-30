  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
FRESNO

Central Fresno apartment fire leaves 12 without a home
EMBED </>More News Videos

A dozen people were displaced from their homes Friday morning following the blaze. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A dozen people were displaced from their homes Friday morning following the blaze.

The fire broke just before 10 last night in the area of Clinton Avenue and Bond Street. All of the apartments in the single story four-plex had to be evacuated. And at one point, more than 30 firefighters were called to the scene to help battle the fire.

"I've got stuff in there that's worth money to me. I don't have no where [sic] to go. I don't have no family or nobody [sic] I can call. I don't know," said Deborah Lawson, a fire victim who says she lost everything.

The fire spread across two apartment units. The other two suffered smoke damage. The American Red Cross has been notified to help those displaced from the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno fire fighters battled a blaze at Clinton and Bond near First at an apartment complex in Central Fresno.

Related Topics:
newsfireapartment firefresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Flames engulf Northwest Fresno home
Fresno club needs help from the public to update an aging children's museum
Residents of a Fresno long-term hotel say repairs are happening too slowly and people are getting sick
Fresno business offers training to run a successful marijuana dispensary
More fresno
NEWS
Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
More News
Top Stories
Husband speaks out about crash on I-5 outside of Fresno that killed his wife day after Christmas
Flames engulf Northwest Fresno home
Madera family loses everything, including their dog, in house fire, but say they are staying strong
Family sharing story of veteran's suicide to shed light on vets suffering from war-related depression
Avenal woman arrested after infant tested positive for meth
Parents of a Skylife crash in Tulare County victim say a deadly flight might've been unnecessary
Suspect rear-ends woman's car, attempts sex assault in IE
Show More
State investigators make arrest at Fresno's Hmong New Year celebration
Porterville police arrest man accused of stealing piece of equipment from welding supply store
Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking
4 injured after semi-truck and Greyhound Bus crash near Kettleman City
Duck causes traffic problems on Highway 180 at Peach Avenue
More News
Top Video
Madera family loses everything, including their dog, in house fire, but say they are staying strong
Husband speaks out about crash on I-5 outside of Fresno that killed his wife day after Christmas
4 injured after semi-truck and Greyhound Bus crash near Kettleman City
Family sharing story of veteran's suicide to shed light on vets suffering from war-related depression
More Video