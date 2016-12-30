Central Fresno apartment fire leaves 12 without a home

A dozen people were displaced from their homes Friday morning following the blaze.The fire broke just before 10 last night in the area of Clinton Avenue and Bond Street. All of the apartments in the single story four-plex had to be evacuated. And at one point, more than 30 firefighters were called to the scene to help battle the fire."I've got stuff in there that's worth money to me. I don't have no where [sic] to go. I don't have no family or nobody [sic] I can call. I don't know," said Deborah Lawson, a fire victim who says she lost everything.The fire spread across two apartment units. The other two suffered smoke damage. The American Red Cross has been notified to help those displaced from the fire.The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.