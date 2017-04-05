NEWS

Central Unified graffiti threat suspect has been arrested, school district says

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Central Unified School District has sent mass notifications to parents saying the female student, believed to be responsible for the graffiti threat in the girls' restroom at Central West, has been arrested.

They said the arrest was based on evidence and surveillance footage. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office took the student into custody at her home. She has been taken to a juvenile detention center.

The Central Unified School District says they are treating the incident as a serious offense.

