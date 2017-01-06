Dinuba officer involved in shooting; 1 suspect dead

An officer was involved in a shooting with some robbery suspects at a Texaco gas station at Alta and Sequoia in Dinuba.Dinuba police say that the officer stopped at the Texaco and realized a robbery was taking place.The officer watched as the suspects came out and a shootout ensued.Gunfire was exchanged in a nearby alleyway, where the officer shot one of the suspects.The suspect was flown to CRMC, where he later died from his injuries.The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.SWAT teams are currently searching for the other suspects.Dinuba police is receiving help from other agencies as this investigation continues.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.