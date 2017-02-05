MADERA COUNTY

Firefighters battle massive warehouse fire in Chowchilla

EMBED </>More News Videos

When crews arrived, they discovered the building, filled with different types of recycled electronics, was in flames. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters are working to contain a blaze at a warehouse in Chowchilla Sunday night.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. near Highway 99 and Robertson Avenue. When crews arrived, they discovered the building, filled with different types of recycled electronics, was in flames.

Fire crews immediately took a defensive approach and primarily focused on stopping the spread of the fire.

"We have no idea what the true contents of the building are," Chowchilla Fire Chief Harry Turner said. "It's not a sprinklered building, no adequate aisle ways or pathways through the building, so, unfortunately, it's a total loss."

No one was inside the building at the start of the fire and the cause is unknown.

Firefighters do not believe it to be suspicious.
Related Topics:
newsbuilding firemadera countyChowchilla
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Madera ranks number one in short term job growth
Major agriculture business in Madera County accused of stealing water from an irrigation canal
Man recalls moments before a suspect fleeing police crashes into him on Highway 41
Heavy wet snow fell in Oakhurst caused schools to close and roads to become hazardous
More madera county
NEWS
Tom Brady Says His Super Bowl Jersey Was Stolen
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
Tom Brady Named MVP in Historic Super Bowl Win
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
More News
Top Stories
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
New England Patriots stun Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl 51
Police suspect victim's son involved in Southwest Fresno murder
Man dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno
Fresno pastor applauds President Trump's proposed end to Johnson Amendment
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Show More
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Authorities investigating suspicious death after body found near Mendota
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County
With baseball season approaching, hundreds line up for Fresno Grizzlies job fair
More News
Top Video
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
Fresno pastor applauds President Trump's proposed end to Johnson Amendment
Police suspect victim's son involved in Southwest Fresno murder
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
More Video