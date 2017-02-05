Firefighters battle massive warehouse fire in Chowchilla

Firefighters are working to contain a blaze at a warehouse in Chowchilla Sunday night.The fire started around 5:30 p.m. near Highway 99 and Robertson Avenue. When crews arrived, they discovered the building, filled with different types of recycled electronics, was in flames.Fire crews immediately took a defensive approach and primarily focused on stopping the spread of the fire."We have no idea what the true contents of the building are," Chowchilla Fire Chief Harry Turner said. "It's not a sprinklered building, no adequate aisle ways or pathways through the building, so, unfortunately, it's a total loss."No one was inside the building at the start of the fire and the cause is unknown.Firefighters do not believe it to be suspicious.