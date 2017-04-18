FRESNO

Fresno Police are investigating a double homicide in Central Fresno

Fresno Police say three people were shot and two of them died in Central Fresno shooting. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say three people were shot and two of them died in Central Fresno.

There are several scenes in the area as Fresno Police search for the killer.


Witnesses say a man fired several times at people, reloaded his large handgun, and continued firing. At least three people were shot.

One of the victims was driven in a PG&E truck to Fresno Police headquarters in Downtown Fresno where he died. Another victim was found dead at Nevada and Fulton -- where the shooting happened. A third victim went to Catholic Charities, just down the street from where the shooting happened, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Witnesses say the suspect ran down Fulton Street and jumped into a white SUV, which a woman was driving, and sped away. Police are searching for the suspects.

Fulton Street is closed at Divisadero Street.

This story will be updated. Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more.
