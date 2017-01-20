Fresno Police are investigating reports of several people shot in southeast Fresno

Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon in Southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.Authorities said four people were shot in a neighborhood at Montecito and Recreation Avenues, near the Fresno Fairgrounds. All four victims were transported to the hospital. Three of the victims are expected to survive while the fourth one is in critical condition.The area is closed off while detectives investigate what happened.Action News and a crew on the way and will provide more details as they become available.