FRESNO

Fresno Police are investigating reports of several people shot in southeast Fresno

(ABC30 Breaking News)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon in Southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Authorities said four people were shot in a neighborhood at Montecito and Recreation Avenues, near the Fresno Fairgrounds. All four victims were transported to the hospital. Three of the victims are expected to survive while the fourth one is in critical condition.

The area is closed off while detectives investigate what happened.

Action News and a crew on the way and will provide more details as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsfresnoshootingmass shootingFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
2 men injured in shooting near elementary school in Central Fresno
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
Fresno police investigating suspicious death of man whose body was found in the road
Viral video shows Fresno man being knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
More fresno
NEWS
At Least 95 Arrested Amid Trump Inauguration Day Protests
1st White House Website Petition Calls for Trump to Release Taxes
Senate Gets to Work on Cabinet Nominations
World Leaders React to Inauguration of Donald Trump
More News
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
First Zika virus infection found in Fresno County
Kingpin 'El Chapo' enters not-guilty plea in NYC court
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Man hit and killed by big rig on Highway 99 near Fowler
3,000 pounds of weed disguised watermelons seized
2 men injured in shooting near elementary school in Central Fresno
Show More
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
Trump May Have Early Chance to Target ISIS Leader
South Valley criminals stealing trailers at an astonishing rate
Fresno police investigating suspicious death of man whose body was found in the road
Former Orange Cove teacher facing new charges after arrest for having inappropriate contact with students
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Major storm moves through Central California
More Photos