Fresno woman reunited with first responders who rescued her from domestic violence attack

It's a call no one should ever have to make, but according to Katie Anderson the emergency call played a key role in saving her life. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a call no one should ever have to make, but according to Katie Anderson the emergency call played a key role in saving her life.

"I was in fear for my life-- I was in fear for my life."

Anderson was being assaulted by her then boyfriend, when she managed to get away long enough to hit the panic button on her ADT alarm system. The security company then called Fresno Police dispatch who quickly sent two officers to her home.

Wednesday Anderson was reunited with the officers for the first time since the March attack.

"It came in as a domestic violence call and panic alarm and when we got there the suspect was gone. We ended up locating him later and at that time we took care of her and actually, for her being out here today and giving this kind of speech and this kind of strength is good to help the community," said Cory Taylor, Fresno Police Officer.

With friends, family, and law enforcement by her side Anderson shined the spotlight on her rescuers by sharing her powerful story. She also brought awareness to domestic violence while speaking in front of the Marjaree Mason Center in Downtown Fresno Wednesday.

"When you're being smothered, when your nose and mouth are covered, and you have blood running down your throat and you're being held down on your back, or on your face, for an hour and a half-- I felt there was no way out."

But Anderson did make it out thanks to her security alarm and first responders.

Anderson now awaits sentencing in the case against her ex-boyfriend.

"It's not a life sentence, there is a day they will get out and you have to be prepared that there's a chance they're going to come back looking for you."

As part of Wednesday's event the security company ADT donated $5,000 to both the Marjaree Mason Center and Fresno Police.
