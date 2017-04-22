FRESNO

Friends and family say final goodbye to security guard allegedly killed by shooting spree suspect

EMBED </>More News Videos

Inside the Northeast Assembly of God in Fresno, family and friends filled the pews and honored Carl Williams, who was just 25-years-old when he was killed. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The first of four victims brutally killed in the last week has been laid to rest.

Carl Williams, 25, was working as a security guard at a Motel 6 in central Fresno. Police say he was shot and killed by Kori Muhammad, who's also accused of shooting three others.

Inside the Northeast Assembly of God in Fresno, family and friends filled the pews and honored a young life taken too soon.

Loved ones shared stories of Williams who describe him as a hardworking man who always took the time to help others. Williams' mom says the past week has been hard, but she is focusing on her son's life and says she is proud of the man he became.

"He was a mother's blessing," his mom Francine Williams-Hicks said. "He was a great son. Everything I have seen him do, especially these last few years has brought me comfort because I knew he was walking the right path."

Colleagues of the fallen security guard showed up to pay their respects, even lining the front of the church with their patrol cars.

"That is beautiful," Williams-Hicks said. "They actually shut down all of their services to everyone for one day and they made it happen. They all wanted to be here to honor my son, so I truly appreciate that."

Dave O'Brien knows Williams' dad. He is also a PG&E worker and has been affected in more ways than one.

"We lost one of our own also on Tuesday morning, so it has been tough," he said.
Related Topics:
newsfresnoshooting rampagefuneralFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
PG&E crews plant trees at Millerton Lake in honor of fallen employee
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
In wake of shooting rampage, Fresno community leaders meet to tackle city's race relations
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
More fresno
NEWS
PG&E crews plant trees at Millerton Lake in honor of fallen employee
Police searching for armed suspects who robbed Hanford Popeyes
Driver flees scene after major crash near Orosi leaves several injured, police say
Tulare Union High School janitor arrested for alleged sexual battery on student
Dinuba man dies after runaway tire smashes through windshield
More News
Top Stories
Dinuba man dies after runaway tire smashes through windshield
PG&E crews plant trees at Millerton Lake in honor of fallen employee
Driver flees scene after major crash near Orosi leaves several injured, police say
Police searching for armed suspects who robbed Hanford Popeyes
Police investigating double shooting in Hanford
Tulare Union High School janitor arrested for alleged sexual battery on student
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Show More
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
More News
Top Video
Dinuba man dies after runaway tire smashes through windshield
PG&E crews plant trees at Millerton Lake in honor of fallen employee
Driver flees scene after major crash near Orosi leaves several injured, police say
Police searching for armed suspects who robbed Hanford Popeyes
More Video