Friends and family say final goodbye to security guard allegedly killed by shooting spree suspect

The first of four victims brutally killed in the last week has been laid to rest.Carl Williams, 25, was working as a security guard at a Motel 6 in central Fresno. Police say he was shot and killed by Kori Muhammad, who's also accused of shooting three others.Inside the Northeast Assembly of God in Fresno, family and friends filled the pews and honored a young life taken too soon.Loved ones shared stories of Williams who describe him as a hardworking man who always took the time to help others. Williams' mom says the past week has been hard, but she is focusing on her son's life and says she is proud of the man he became."He was a mother's blessing," his mom Francine Williams-Hicks said. "He was a great son. Everything I have seen him do, especially these last few years has brought me comfort because I knew he was walking the right path."Colleagues of the fallen security guard showed up to pay their respects, even lining the front of the church with their patrol cars."That is beautiful," Williams-Hicks said. "They actually shut down all of their services to everyone for one day and they made it happen. They all wanted to be here to honor my son, so I truly appreciate that."Dave O'Brien knows Williams' dad. He is also a PG&E worker and has been affected in more ways than one."We lost one of our own also on Tuesday morning, so it has been tough," he said.