KINGS COUNTY

Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994

Back in 1994, Susan Russo was convicted of telling her then boyfriend to shoot her husband while he was sleeping. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Governor Jerry Brown has pardoned a local woman accused of setting up her husband's murder.

Back in 1994, Susan Russo was convicted of telling her then boyfriend to shoot her husband while he was sleeping.

The motive was to collect money as his surviving spouse. Russo was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Saturday, Brown signed off on the pardons of more than 70 inmates including Russo.

Now 62-years-old, Russo will receive an opportunity to appear before the parole board to be eligible for release in 2019.
KINGS COUNTY
