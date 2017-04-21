Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go. Reparations,' in courtroom

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1900176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kori Muhammad is heard shouting "Let black people go. Reparations" during a court hearing in Fresno on Friday.

In court waiting arraignment. Judge rules no pictures of the defendant in court @ABC30 @VanessaABC30 @GeneABC30 pic.twitter.com/jv5T7dTfRb — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) April 21, 2017

Criminal proceedings for Suspected #Fresno shooter, Kori Muhammad, postponed til mental eval is returned, May 9th. Bail set at 2.6mil @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/mPIPndaokK — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) April 21, 2017

Fresno Shooting Spree suspect Kori Muhammad shouts out racist rant in court and causes public defenders to ask for a psychological evaluation.On Friday, we got our first look at Kori Muhammad, the man accused of killing four people in two separate incidents. His arraignment was supposed to focus on a separate shooting that killed an unarmed security guard last Thursday.Kori Muhammad walked into the courtoom yelling a racially charged message before and after his court appointed public defender requested a mental evaluation.Muhammad was charged with two felony counts -- the murder of Carl Williams and attempted murder of a second security guard. Police say surveillance video from the Motel 6 on Blackstone and Ashlan, shows Muhammad fatally shooting Williams, an unarmed security guard. They say he then tried to shoot a second security guard, but ran out of bullets.According to police it was on Tuesday, when he found out he was wanted in connection with that murder, that he set out to kill as many people as possible.He surrendered shortly after, what police call, a racially charged shooting spree killing three white men in Central Fresno.Charges are still pending on Tuesdays shooting.His arraignment has been postponed until May 9th.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.