Malloch Elem Library worker accused of inappropriate conduct with teenager

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --The Fresno Unified School District said the library technician at Malloch Elementary School was taken into custody by police after allegations of inappropriate conduct with an underage teenager.
The school district said the alleged incident took place several years ago and there is no evidence that any of the inappropriate behavior took place at the school.
Fresno Unified said the employee has been placed on administrative leave and the counseling services have been made available to students and staff.