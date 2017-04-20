FRESNO

Malloch Elem Library worker accused of inappropriate conduct with teenager

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno Unified School District said the library technician at Malloch Elementary School was taken into custody by police after allegations of inappropriate conduct with an underage teenager.

The school district said the alleged incident took place several years ago and there is no evidence that any of the inappropriate behavior took place at the school.

Fresno Unified said the employee has been placed on administrative leave and the counseling services have been made available to students and staff.
Related Topics:
newsfresno unified school districtfresnoFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Friends of Fresno shooting spree suspect say they are in shock after shooting
Federal funding will be available to help pay for funeral costs for victims of shooting spree
More fresno
NEWS
Republicans float health care compromise ahead of Trump's 100-day mark
Officer shot dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris, police say
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
More News
Top Stories
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Woman describes encounter with Fresno shooting spree suspect during rampage
Friends of Fresno shooting spree suspect say they are in shock after shooting
Deported man with DACA status suing for return to U.S.
Ann Coulter says she'll speak at Berkeley despite venue trouble
Show More
Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia
SoCal driver had sex w/ coworker as teen died on bus, docs say
9 suspects arrested in Merced child sex sting
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer lays out timeline of Fresno shooting spree
Fresno Police Chief attributes police quick response to downtown shooting to Shot Spotter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos