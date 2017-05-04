Man arrested in Madera County after threatening to shoot someone over spilled coffee

A violent interaction at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino led to an arrest and it was all over a cup of coffee. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said someone accidentally spilled the drink on Donald Pisano and he threatened to shoot them.Deputies said Pisano refused to show his hands and walked away from them so they physically forced him to the ground.Investigators said they found a stolen handgun in Pisano's pocket, and a loaded rifle in his car.Pisano now faces multiple charges.