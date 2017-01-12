Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase

Authorities are investigating a crash that started as a pursuit and ended with one man dead.Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a driver at Palm and Bullard for speeding around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. But, the suspect took off, leading authorities on a chase. The pursuit came to an end when the driver crashed into a van at the intersection of Bullard and West, then spun out of control, hitting several more vehicles before smashing into a light pole. The suspect died at the scene.One witness was having drinks with his friends at the Dutch Brothers in the area and saw the crash happen."Oh, It was loud. Huge bang, like... dynamite going off or something, just really loud metal on metal. Clashing, just really loud," said Jace Tovey, Fresno Resident.No one else was hurt. The Fresno Police Department is now handling the investigation because the crash happened in city limits.