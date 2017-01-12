MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis

Here is a map of the flooding pictures that have been sent to us:
@ABC30 flooding in northeast Clovis pic.twitter.com/uXhpSfhvt6— marissamarie (@mmarieaccardo) January 12, 2017
Flooded streets in NE Clovis, but I've seen no rain all day while traveling around for work in Fresno. Odd... #ABC30insider pic.twitter.com/AFefSAS9ur— Justin Kamimoto (@justinkamimoto) January 12, 2017
@ABC30 #ABC30insider at clovis high (off of fowler) it flooded over the side walk pic.twitter.com/pKcGMlgId9— Vanessa Minnis (@VanessaMinnis) January 12, 2017
