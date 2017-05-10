FRESNO COUNTY

Mendota woman living in the US since 1989 at risk of deportation back to Mexico

Maria Barrera came to the United States from Mexico almost 30 years ago and although she entered illegally, during those years, she has built a life here with her husband and kids. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Maria Barrera came to the United States from Mexico almost 30 years ago and although she entered illegally, during those years, she has built a life here with her husband and kids.

Maria's husband Carlos spoke to us through tears while their attorney translated.

"She means everything to me because we've never been separated."

Maria's attorney Isabel Machado said Maria has no criminal history and is a pillar in her community; she's also a minister at her church

"This is why I care so much about this case, because this lady is the perfect example of what this country professes to want in an immigrant."

But just last week, Maria received a letter from ICE requesting her to show up to their office in Fresno for "questions for follow up," her attorney said she knows from experience those letters mean something else.

"The officer I spoke with today basically said to me I am going to deport her," said Machado.

Maria also spoke with us through her attorney, and said she is worried her kids will have to drop out of school to support her and their family while she's in Mexico.

"It leaves a great pain in my heart because my children want to study and they're in school."

Machado said she was able to get Maria's stay pushed through until mid-June because her step son is in the ICU after a bad car accident, and her daughter graduates high school at the beginning of next month.

Maria said they have a fight ahead of them, but will continue the battle to convince the court to reopen her case so she can become a permanent citizen.

Maria's children said their mom means everything to them, and her daughter, Emily, has a message for ICE.

"It's really hard because were really close to her, and we love her with all of our heart, and we don't want her taken away from us."
FRESNO COUNTY
