MERCED COUNTY

Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Merced High School teacher was arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor outside the old courthouse in Merced.

A Merced County Sheriff's Department said a deputy was driving by the old courthouse when they saw a car parked in an unusual way. Authorities said the deputy caught 30-year-old Blia Young having sex with a minor.

The case has been handed over to the Merced Police Department.

The Sheriff said they fear there may be more victims.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
