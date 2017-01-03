Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --A Merced High School teacher was arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor outside the old courthouse in Merced.
A Merced County Sheriff's Department said a deputy was driving by the old courthouse when they saw a car parked in an unusual way. Authorities said the deputy caught 30-year-old Blia Young having sex with a minor.
The case has been handed over to the Merced Police Department.
The Sheriff said they fear there may be more victims.
