FRESNO COUNTY

Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
EMBED </>More News Videos

Shoppers and staff are back in a Fresno County Walmart store after an early morning scare. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Shoppers and staff are back in a Fresno County Walmart store after an early morning scare.

Everyone was ordered out of the Sanger location at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in. The Fresno County Sheriff's bomb detecting K9 went in and found nothing, so the store was declared safe.

The threat came as police were responding to a suspicious vehicle parked in the store's fire zone with it's hazard lights on. Two men with the car were arrested for possession of a gun and methamphetamine. One was also on parole.
Related Topics:
newsfresno countybomb threatmethamphetaminegunsSanger
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in 9 months
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
900 people come together to remember Immanuel High School teacher
Head-on crash along I-5 leaves one dead, several hurt in Fresno County
More fresno county
NEWS
Authorities Detain Tunisian Man Suspected of Helping Alleged Berlin Attacker
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Russian officials admit to 'institutional conspiracy' in doping of hundreds of Olympic athletes
Trump Takes Credit for Bump in Consumer Confidence
More News
Top Stories
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Raiders Derek Carr out of surgery, says it "couldn't have gone better"
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in 9 months
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed 2 friends at Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Family and friends send a message after a 21-year-old hit and killed by a car in Merced
Show More
Hanford police looking for credit card cloning suspects
Fresno County Deputies arrest woman they believe was one of 2 criminals behind holiday heist
Four people displaced after house fire in Madera
Two friends dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
Woman drove drunk, gave sippy cup of wine to child
More News
Top Video
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in 9 months
Fresno soldier surprises siblings at Northwest Fresno restaurant
More Video