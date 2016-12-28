Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat

Shoppers and staff are back in a Fresno County Walmart store after an early morning scare.Everyone was ordered out of the Sanger location at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in. The Fresno County Sheriff's bomb detecting K9 went in and found nothing, so the store was declared safe.The threat came as police were responding to a suspicious vehicle parked in the store's fire zone with it's hazard lights on. Two men with the car were arrested for possession of a gun and methamphetamine. One was also on parole.