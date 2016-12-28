Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --Shoppers and staff are back in a Fresno County Walmart store after an early morning scare.
Everyone was ordered out of the Sanger location at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in. The Fresno County Sheriff's bomb detecting K9 went in and found nothing, so the store was declared safe.
The threat came as police were responding to a suspicious vehicle parked in the store's fire zone with it's hazard lights on. Two men with the car were arrested for possession of a gun and methamphetamine. One was also on parole.