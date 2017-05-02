NEWS

Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader Damaso Lopez

Mexican prosecutors say they have captured one of the Sinaloa cartel leaders who launched a struggle for control of the gang following the re-arrest of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The attorney general's office says it had detained a drug gang leader it called "Damaso N."

A federal official confirmed he's Damaso Lopez.

Lopez is believed to be locked in a dispute with Guzman's sons for control of the cartel's territories.

Guzman was extradited to the United States earlier this year to face drug charges.
