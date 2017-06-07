Murder charges filed against son of woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against Winston Max Russell for the stabbing death of his mother Bethlyn Webster.Webster was found dead after a house fire in Central Fresno on Memorial Day.Russell has been charged with one count of Murder, as well as an allegation that a knife was used in the commission of the crime.If convicted Russell could face up to life in prison.Russell is currently in custody at the Fresno County Jail and his arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.