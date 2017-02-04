Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire

Three people had to be pulled out of a burning apartment complex Saturday night after firefighters were forced to call for additional help in southeast Fresno.The fire started around 7:45 p.m. at the Sunnyside Glen Apartments near Balch and Clovis Avenues. Crews say the fire broke out on in a single room on the second floor before spreading to a portion of the attic.Officials say a large majority of the residents were wheelchair bound which is why extra assistance was needed."The smoke from the fire greatly affected the rest of the building," Batt. Chief Todd Tuggle with the Fresno Fire Department said. "Smoke traveled throughout, we have smoke damage throughout the building on the second floor which forced us to evacuate the entire building. Three alarms is due to the number of patients."Close to 60 people were evacuated in the fire and crews were called in to make sure residents were taken care of until they are told they can go back inside.Three people were treated on scene but are expected to be okay.The cause of the fire is still not known.