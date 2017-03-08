FRESNO

Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen

Monty Lewis is on the defense side of the courtroom for the first time. After 12 years as a Fresno Police Officer, he is now a defendant facing child abuse charges. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Monty Lewis is on the defense side of the courtroom for the first time. After 12 years as a Fresno Police Officer, he is now a defendant facing child abuse charges for what happened at a sleepover last year.

A 14-year-old boy visiting Lewis' house for a sleepover found himself in a chokehold. As the boy's face changed color and he started losing consciousness, three other kids and Lewis' wife watched.

"He said they were yelling at Monty to stop," said Phil Macy, Clovis Police Detective.

An attorney asked, "What did Monty do, according to (the stepson)."

"(The stepson) said he just laughed," answered Macy.

Police say the boy still does not know why it happened.

Lewis' now-former wife told investigators it basically came out of the blue. She said Lewis asked the boy if he had ever been in a chokehold and when the kid said "What," Lewis started choking him. Even he seemed surprised to actually knock the boy unconscious.

"After the incident, Monty said he thought (the boy) would tap out," said Macy.

A judge ruled Wednesday there is enough evidence for Lewis to stand trial on the charges. He will be back in court later this month.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer tells us Lewis is no longer a Fresno Police Officer.
