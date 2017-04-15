Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1878692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Full press conference with Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer

The Fresno Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno Saturday afternoon.The shooting happened near Fresno and Shaw Avenues around 3:30 p.m. after officers say they confronted a 16-year-old homicide suspect.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the teen suspect was involved in a deadly crash on First and Gettysburg Avenues that killed a 19-year-man. Investigators say two suspects fired at a car occupied by four people on Friday, blowing out the rear window.While attempting to flee from the shooters, police say Eugenio Ybarra, 19, crashed into a tree and died. The three other passengers were also hurt.The victims of the crash identified the 16-year-old suspect and his 17-year-old brother as the shooters, and police staked out their home as part of their investigation.While the 16-year-old attempted to leave his home, two plain-clothes detectives in tactical vests attempted a traffic stop, but police say he fled on foot.After a chase with police, an officer cornered the suspect and fired once after Dyer says the suspect motioned towards his right pocket.The suspect was struck in the upper torso and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No weapon was found on him.Police have not identified the suspects but say the teen and his brother are members of the Calwa Bulldogs gang.Shaw Avenue remains open but a strip mall and a nearby neighborhood along Keats Avenue has been closed off while police investigate what happened.Stay with ABC30 for updates.