Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor

Here's booking info for Carrasco. Bail set at $160,000. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/6soOCnLDAK — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) January 17, 2017

A Porterville High School employee and sports coach was arrested Monday for soliciting a minor, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said David Carrasco, 36, contacted an underage boy with the intent of engaging in sexual behavior. It's unknown if the minor was a student at the high school.Carrasco was arrested after deputies conducted a sting operation where detectives arranged a meeting between him and the minor.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation and school officials have been notified of the incident.Stay with ABC30 for updates.