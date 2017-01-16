TULARE COUNTY

Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor

Authorities said David Carrasco, 36, contacted an underage boy with the intent of engaging in sexual behavior.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Porterville High School employee and sports coach was arrested Monday for soliciting a minor, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said David Carrasco, 36, contacted an underage boy with the intent of engaging in sexual behavior. It's unknown if the minor was a student at the high school.

Carrasco was arrested after deputies conducted a sting operation where detectives arranged a meeting between him and the minor.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation and school officials have been notified of the incident.

