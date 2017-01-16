Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Porterville High School employee and sports coach was arrested Monday for soliciting a minor, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said David Carrasco, 36, contacted an underage boy with the intent of engaging in sexual behavior. It's unknown if the minor was a student at the high school.
Carrasco was arrested after deputies conducted a sting operation where detectives arranged a meeting between him and the minor.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation and school officials have been notified of the incident.
Here's booking info for Carrasco. Bail set at $160,000. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/6soOCnLDAK— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) January 17, 2017
