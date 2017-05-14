NEWS

Powers Boothe, Emmy-winning character actor known for villain roles, dies at 68

Actor Powers Boothe, attending a panel for the show "Nashville" on July 27, 2012 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died. He was 68.

Boothe's publicist says he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Sunday.

Beau Bridges tweeted the news and called him "a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband."



The veteran actor won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones."

He also had memorable roles playing the ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in "Deadwood," the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in "Tombstone" and the corrupt senator in "Sin City."


A private service will be held in Texas where he was from.
