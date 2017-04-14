FRESNO

Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno Police were called to the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. They say a security guard was shot several times in the upper body after responding to a call of a disturbance at Motel 6.


The security guard was not assigned to work at the motel, but was responding there to help other guards within the company he works for dealing with the disturbance.

"I'm not aware of any problems that they're currently having but I do know that were out here a lot," said Lt. Jerardo Chambalide, Fresno Police Department.

Police believe some of the incident was caught on one of the surveillance cameras in the area. They are still going through video but say it shows the shooter taking off on foot.


That shooter is still at large and describe as a black male in his 20s. It is unknown if he is armed.

Fresno Police have not released the name of the victim.

Blackstone is open to traffic, but if you are driving in the area, be aware there is a police presence as the investigation is ongoing.

