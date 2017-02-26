FRESNO

Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say

Family members of Amber Baker, 20, said she was shot at an apartment complex near Blackstone and Griffith Avenues during a party.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A pregnant woman was killed early Sunday after shots rang out at an apartment complex in Central Fresno, according to the family of the victim.

Family members of Amber Baker, 20, said she was shot at an apartment complex near Blackstone and Griffith Avenues during a party. The Fresno Police Department did not identify the victim but said a homicide occurred at the complex around 3 a.m.

Baker's family said she had a baby four months ago and recently learned she was pregnant again, but detectives could not confirm that information.

