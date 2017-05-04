NEWS

Suspect in critical condition after deputy involved in a shooting near Minkler

Highway 180 is closed between Reed Avenue and Piedra Road.


FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --


The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is involved in a shooting on Highway 180 near Piedra Road in Fresno County.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. after authorities say a deputy approached a man on foot. At this time, it is unclear what happened during that exchange, but it did end with at least one deputy firing his weapon, hitting the suspect.

Authorities say that suspect was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. He is listed in critical condition.

The suspect has a long criminal history and is a wanted parolee, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, it is unclear if one or two deputies opened fire. However, both deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

