Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace dies

The suspect who was shot by a police officer on Indian reservation grounds near Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is dead, the Kings County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.Authorities said the shooting happened after witnesses reported an armed man threatening residents at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Friday afternoon. They said suspect Dave Phoenix, 25, was shot after he allegedly pointed the weapon at an officer while being pursued.Phoenix was transported to Adventist Medical Center where he died, authorities said.Investigators determined Phoenix's weapon to be a replica handgun.The sheriff's office said that Phoenix was a tribal member of a reservation in Winnemucca, Nevada but had occasionally been staying at the Santa Rosa Rancheria.Detectives initially did not say what agency the officer was a part of due to the investigation but said on Saturday the officer was a member of the Avenal Police Department.The Kings County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation.Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino was not affected by the incident.Stay with ABC30 for updates.