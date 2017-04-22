TULARE COUNTY

Tulare Union High School janitor arrested for alleged sexual battery on student

Police arrested Tulare Union High School janitor Guillermo Puga Correa, 42, after allegedly inappropriately touching the victim on campus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare police arrested a high school janitor Friday for allegedly groping a student he was supervising, police said.

Authorities arrested Tulare Union High School janitor Guillermo Puga Correa, 42, after he was reported by the victim for sexual battery.

Correa, who also goes by William, is a janitorial supervisor and a student who worked with him told investigators that Correa inappropriately touched them on campus.

Correa was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual battery.

The school has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.
Related Topics:
newstulare countyTulare
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
Witnesses testify in murder trial of Visalia man accused of beating girlfriend's 3-year-old to death
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park
Search continues for missing woman swept away by Tule River
More tulare county
NEWS
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant at SFO
President Trump to hold rally on night of White House Correspondents Dinner
American Airlines flight attendant put on leave after clash with passengers captured on video
More News
Top Stories
Police investigating double shooting in Hanford
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
Show More
Kings County authorities searching for missing inmate
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Merced Police Department swears in three new officers
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner out after dirt biking accident
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos