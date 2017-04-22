Tulare Union High School janitor arrested for alleged sexual battery on student

Tulare police arrested a high school janitor Friday for allegedly groping a student he was supervising, police said.Authorities arrested Tulare Union High School janitor Guillermo Puga Correa, 42, after he was reported by the victim for sexual battery.Correa, who also goes by William, is a janitorial supervisor and a student who worked with him told investigators that Correa inappropriately touched them on campus.Correa was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual battery.The school has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.