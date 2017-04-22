U.S. & WORLD

Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus

EMBED </>More News Videos

A volunteer firefighter was in the right place at the right time when a 4-year-old girl went flying out of a moving bus. (KTRK)

HARRISON, Arkansas --
A volunteer firefighter was in the right place at the right time when a little girl flew out of the back of a moving bus.

The jarring scene unfolded on Highway 65 in Harrison, Arkansas. According to authorities, the young girl somehow managed to unlock the back door of the bus she was riding.

She flew out of the door, landing on the pavement just as Ryan Ciampoli pulled up, catching the entire ordeal on his dashboard camera.

Ciampoli said the young girl appeared to be unconscious at first, but she began to wake up when he approached her.

"The shock kicked in her little body and she started kicking and screaming," Ciampoli told KHBS-TV. "Stuff like that is really heartbreaking."

Within five minutes, paramedics were on the scene, and the girl was taken to a local hospital. She was diagnosed with a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to survive.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthywhat's trendingbus accidentu.s. & worldemtArkansas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Sweet! Hershey's chocolate to have less calories
How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
3 Paris officers shot, 1 fatally, in Champs-Elysees attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Tulare Union High School janitor arrested for alleged sexual battery on student
VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant at SFO
President Trump to hold rally on night of White House Correspondents Dinner
American Airlines flight attendant put on leave after clash with passengers captured on video
More News
Top Stories
Police investigating double shooting in Hanford
Tulare Union High School janitor arrested for alleged sexual battery on student
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
Show More
Kings County authorities searching for missing inmate
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Merced Police Department swears in three new officers
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner out after dirt biking accident
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
More News
Top Video
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
More Video