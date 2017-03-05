YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say

(ABC30 Breaking News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman is dead Sunday after a tree fell on her inside Yosemite National Park, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Park officials did not say where or when the accident happened but roads leading to Half Dome and Upper Pines have been closed off until 12:00 p.m. Monday because of tree fall danger due to high winds and snow.
The identity of the woman has not been released.

