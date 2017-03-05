Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A woman is dead Sunday after a tree fell on her inside Yosemite National Park, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.
#BREAKING: A woman died after a tree fell on her in @YosemiteNPS per deputies. Half Dome & Upper Pines area closed due to tree fall danger. pic.twitter.com/mgBL011WQA— Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) March 6, 2017
Park officials did not say where or when the accident happened but roads leading to Half Dome and Upper Pines have been closed off until 12:00 p.m. Monday because of tree fall danger due to high winds and snow.
The identity of the woman has not been released.
Stay with ABC30 for updates.