Officers still searching for 2 of the suspects accused in a massive gun store burglary

A six-minute heist that led to an exhaustive cross county investigation. Two weeks after an alarm went off at PRK Arms, detectives nabbed the first four men responsible."It was very apparent the suspect knew what they were looking for, had been in the business before, and had done a good job of casing," said Chief Jerry Dyer.Detectives say security at the gun store was insufficient. The guns were not locked in a safe and surveillance cameras were out of order. Officers were able to recover video from a nearby business and an officer from Modesto made an ID."Something of this magnitude, 50 guns stolen from a licensed dealer, it's a rarity," said Dyer.One of the suspects, Johnny Sanchez, was on probation and had an ankle monitor. While tracking his whereabouts, detectives identified other accomplices. Including a couple, officers are still searching for."It's unfortunate in this case. They were able to this relatively easy."Officers have only recovered three of the 50 stolen guns. PRK Arms declined to comment. But businesses nearby are vocal about the need for change."It was shocking to learn that they didn't keep everything locked up. It just seems like it was a sitting target," said Jennifer Sihavongt.Officers believe the two outstanding suspects are engaged and are from Stanislaus County. If you have any information, please call the Fresno Police department.