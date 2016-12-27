Hi my name is Winnie!!! My foster mom says I am such a sweet girl who has been through a lot. I was found running on the streets in front of a liquor store and then the nice people from Fresno Humane took me in while I was pregnant. I am fixed now and I may have a saggy tummy but it won't be like that forever!!! I am a cuddle muffin to the max!!! My humans are my best friends and I am such a loyal girl too!!! I am house and crate trained!!! I can definitely spend hours outside and am a mellow couch potato girl!!! I do great with cats and other dogs too!!!------