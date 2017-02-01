California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen

Hundreds of stranded Yemenis with United States visas, including the 12-year-old daughter of a Los Banos man, may soon be able to set foot on U.S. soil.An immigration attorney says she has a court order from the U.S. District Court in California instructing the U.S. government to not enforce President Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel to the U.S. by residents of seven middle eastern countries.The court order calls on the U.S. government to not cancel validly obtained and issued immigrant visas and to return passports containing those visas, so people can travel to the U.S.Currently, a Los Banos man and his family are stranded in east Africa. He is a U.S. citizen and waited seven years to secure a visa for his 12-year-old daughter who was born in Yemen. Their attorney tells Action News that she believes this order will allow her clients to enter the United States.