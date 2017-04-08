POLITICS

Fresno State lecturer under fire for President Trump tweet

A Fresno State faculty member has come under fire from several right-leaning publications, most notably Breitbart News.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno State faculty member has come under fire from several right-leaning publications, most notably Breitbart News, for a tweet directed at President Donald Trump in which he states, "To save American democracy, Trump must hang."

The February 17 tweet from American History lecturer Lars Maischak was quoted by far-right political website Breitbart News, which featured the headline "Fresno State Lecturer: 'Trump Must Hang' to Save Democracy" on its homepage Saturday.

Maischak's Twitter feed contains a series of other politically-charged comments directed at conservatives and President Trump, however Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro says Maischak's views do not reflect the university, saying:

"Statements on his social media accounts are his alone and do not reflect the position of the University."


Maischak was not immediately available for comment.

Stay with ABC30 for updates and a live report at 11 p.m.
