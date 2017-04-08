Fresno State lecturer under fire for President Trump tweet

"He is a lecturer at Fresno State. Statements on his social media accounts are his alone and do not reflect the position of the University." https://t.co/txmDsQ414C — Joseph I. Castro (@JosephICastro) April 8, 2017

A Fresno State faculty member has come under fire from several right-leaning publications, most notably Breitbart News, for a tweet directed at President Donald Trump in which he states, "To save American democracy, Trump must hang."The February 17 tweet from American History lecturer Lars Maischak was quoted by far-right political website Breitbart News, which featured the headline "Fresno State Lecturer: 'Trump Must Hang' to Save Democracy" on its homepage Saturday.Maischak's Twitter feed contains a series of other politically-charged comments directed at conservatives and President Trump, however Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro says Maischak's views do not reflect the university, saying:"Statements on his social media accounts are his alone and do not reflect the position of the University."Maischak was not immediately available for comment.Stay with ABC30 for updates and a live report at 11 p.m.