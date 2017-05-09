CALIFORNIA

Renewed effort underway to allow undocumented farm workers to stay in the US

EMBED </>More Videos

Under Senator Dianne Feinstein's bill workers would have to stay in agriculture for at least three years, then after five years could apply for citizenship. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Senator Dianne Feinstein held a phone conference to explain her legislation, "Farm workers who have worked in agriculture for at least 100 days in the past two years can earn what we call a blue card that shields them from deportation."

Under Feinstein's bill workers would have to stay in agriculture for at least three years, then after five years could apply for citizenship.

United Farm Workers President Arturo Rodriquez joined the Senator in promoting the bill.

"The agriculture workers program act recognizes that the people who feed our nation should be given the chance to be here legally."

Agricultural groups in the Central Valley which depend on migrant labor are in favor of the general direction of the legislation.

"I support her concepts, absolutely important, but we've got to include a guest worker program in there and that's not included," said Manuel Cunha, Nisei Farmers League.

"A blue card would be a start at least the start of the conversation trying to figure out something what these employees can do to legally work in agriculture," said Ryan Jacobsen, Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Growers know with the current anti-immigrant mood in Washington there is little chance of any immigration relief. With the crackdown at the border keeping people from coming across once the crops are ready for harvest there won't be anyone to pick them.

"As early as it is in the season it's arguably shaping up to be the tightest labor market we've been in at least a decade. Things are very, very, tight this early and with peak season yet to come still two or three months away very concerning where we are right now," said Jacobsen.

Senator Feinstein's bill is being backed by a group of Democrats, the question is will it attract any Republican support.

"We've been at it for 30 years and immigration has been used as a political football for who's ever running for president, and it's got to stop," said Cunha.

The Farm Bureau estimates 70-percent of the farm workers in the Central Valley are undocumented and would benefit from Feinstein's bill.
Related Topics:
politicsunited farm workerscongresscaliforniaFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case
GoPro with young surfer footage found in Santa Cruz
Stanford making 'scary path' safer
The Maddy Report
More california
POLITICS
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president
The Maddy Report
Reaction from local leaders after health care legislation passes in the House
More Politics
Top Stories
Fresno firefighters battling large brush fire in West Central Fresno
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
Visalia robbery suspect caught after eight hour search, standoff inside strip mall
Drug conspiracy trial begins against former Fresno deputy police chief
President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
One killed, two injured in Highway 152 crash
Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case
Show More
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
Penn State frat's 'grotesque actions' were 'beyond human decency,' Piazza family attorney says
Visalia police arrest suspect in $10,000 check fraud scheme
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Selma
More News
Top Video
Drug conspiracy trial begins against former Fresno deputy police chief
Fresno firefighters battling large brush fire in West Central Fresno
North Valley woman gives birth to baby weighing more than 13 pounds
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
More Video