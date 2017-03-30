Clovis Police hold adorable fundraiser for K9 unit

The Clovis Police Department is looking to re-launch its K9 unit, and you can help.Due to financial cutbacks in 2011, the unit was dissolved. Now, the department has one drug sniffing dog named "Murphy."The Clovis Police Foundation has recently set a fundraising goal of $75-thousand to assist in purchasing, training, and equipping the K9 unit with three police service dogs.To help raise that money, the department is selling cute stuffed animal police dogs for $20 each."These dogs are very expensive. We have not had unit for upwards of five or six years and we are starting from scratch," said Capt. Tom Roberts, Clovis Police Dept.Reaching the $75-thousand goal would allow the Clovis Police K9 unit to become fully staffed with five patrol dogs with Murphy as the narcotics dog.You can purchase the stuffed animals during Big Hat Days this weekend. Just look for the Clovis Police booth. Purchases can also be made at Clovis Police headquarters.