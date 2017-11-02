FACES OF THE VALLEY

Community raises money for legally blind teen whose electric bike was stolen

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thanks to a community fundraising effort, a legally blind 16-year-old in Visalia has a new electric bike to replace the one that was stolen last month. His mother says the community helped raise over $800 to get the replacement.

Since Skylar Bennett can't legally drive a car, his grandfather gave him an electric bike for his 16th birthday. His mom says he had the bike for a few weeks until someone broke into their garage and stole it. When a campus cop at Redwood High School found out about the stolen bike, he gave Skylar a bicycle he could use to get around until they could buy a new *electric bike.

"So awesome to see the cop do something to make him feel better," Skylar's mom Emmy said. "It doesn't replace the huge loss of the bike that was stolen but it did make his day."

This past Sunday, Skylar and his grandpa were able to pick up the new electric bike. In the picture is a man named Jon Jones who knew the story and decided to throw in a bunch of extras on the bike, including the rack on the back, heavy duty lock, and a speedometer.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfundraiservisaliatulare countyfaces of the valleyVisalia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FACES OF THE VALLEY
Lost diplomas found thanks to Tulare woman's efforts
More faces of the valley
SOCIETY
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
Fresno State holds first ever Day of Giving campaign
How your input can improve the FAX Bus service
Clinton overpass now open
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
Police arrest man suspected of opening fire, killing 3 people at Colorado Walmart
More than 40M fire extinguishers that may not work recalled
2 people injured in mobile home fire near Tulare
6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Southwest Fresno
Police looking for suspects in fatal hit and run crash in Visalia
Astros beat Dodgers in game 7: Win first World Series title
Police release photo of person of interest wanted for shooting, killing 3 people in Colorado Walmart
Show More
Fans of both teams in the World Series packed bars all over the Central Valley to watch the big game
Students and faculty at Ahwanhee Middle School honor their beloved coach as a retirement surprise
Family rift could mean stronger case against man accused of murder, escaping Fresno Police
State of Education Luncheon Raises 35k for Scholarships
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos