GOOD NEWS

Heartbroken Fresno vet surprised with new bike

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Central Valley couple stepped in to help a Vietnam veteran who had his bike stolen a couple days ago. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Central Valley couple stepped in to help a Vietnam veteran who had his bike stolen a couple days ago.

Federico Rendon, who is known by friends as Big Fred, says his bike was stolen from his front yard. It's the second bike of his that's been stolen in the last year and it's his only mode of transportation.

Minutes after Rendon's story aired, a Fresno couple reached out to Action News saying they wanted to help. We linked up with them in front of Big Fred's home for a surprise the 69-year-old was not expecting.

"What is this?" Big Fred said in disbelief.

"We wanted to give you a bike." the couple said.

"You want to what?"

"Give you this bike."

Wrapped in disbelief, the Purple Heart servicemen was overwhelmed with emotion, even refusing to take the gift.

"You don't have to," he told the couple. "You don't have to."

"Yes we do, it's a gift from God that we're giving you."

After being reassured it is for him, Big Fred decided to let go of his pride and accepted the three-wheel bike he needs to get around.

"I don't know what to say," he said. "I don't know what to say. I swear to God, I don't know what to say."

But what was said is a simple message from the woman who donated the bike and felt Big Fred needed to hear.

"Thank you for fighting for our country," she told him.

And so before the night was over, Big Fred hopped on his new ride for the first time and felt something he says he has not felt in a while.

"Right now I feel like a veteran," he said. "Before I didn't, but now I do."

Big Fred says he wants to thank everyone who called and emailed our newsroom. As for his new bike, he tells said he is going to keep it up locked up inside.
Related Topics:
societygood newsfresnoveterantheftFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOD NEWS
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
Design Science Early College High School helping kids realize their dreams
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Fresno County Correctional Officer shot last year at jail showing progress in recovery
More good news
SOCIETY
Downtown Fresno event encourages students to make a difference
Marjaree Mason Center holds fundraiser to help domestic violence victims
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California kicks off Bowl for Kids' Sake fundraiser
Hundreds flock to Clovis for Cowgirl U Luncheon
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
Man recovering after being stabbed in neck in East-Central Fresno
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Fresno church's medical mission to bring eyesight to refugees continues despite setback
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
Show More
Lab publishing thousands of US nuclear weapons test films on YouTube
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
Man arrested after attempting to hit an officer with his car, Fresno police say
More News
Top Video
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
Man recovering after being stabbed in neck in East-Central Fresno
Fresno church's medical mission to bring eyesight to refugees continues despite setback
7-year-old Fresno boy dances toward recovery after devastating spine injury
More Video