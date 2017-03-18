Marjaree Mason Center holds fundraiser to help domestic violence victims

An event in northwest Fresno Saturday evening is helping to raise money for victims of domestic violence.It's put on by the Marjaree Mason Center, and the annual event celebrates the life and legacy of the late Marjaree Mason.The Mardi Gras theme invited guests to take a walk down Bourbon Street while enjoying great music and a sit-down dinner. Organizers say proceeds help to better care for those who need it most."We need these resources to make sure we run a hotline 24 hours a day," executive director Nicole Linder said. "To make sure our 120-bed safe house in Fresno is open and our 18-bed facility in Clovis is available and ready to take people when they're are brave enough to finally leave."More than 400 people were expected to attend.Action News' meteorologist Alena Lee also had the pleasure of emceeing the night's festivities.