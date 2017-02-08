FRESNO

Organization started by young girl to help get books to children get new distribution center

A young girl aiming to put a book into the hands of every Fresno County child now has more room to grow her organization. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A young girl aiming to put a book into the hands of every Fresno County child now has more room to grow her organization.

Reading Heart has a new distribution center in Central Fresno.

Over the past couple of days volunteers have been working to move all of the books the organization has collected over the past couple of years-- close to half a million.

The founder of Reading Heart is Danay Ferguson, who wasn't there when we stopped by because she was at school. But she is very excited to have this new space. The plan is to use it as a distribution center and a place for kids to visit.

"Right now gonna use to store books and get them organized, children's to adults books, and get them set up to then get them distributed to diff schools," said Dwayne Ferguson, Danay' dad.

There is still plenty of work to be done and Reading Heart is asking for volunteers to help with various projects.

Sign up on their website or Facebook page.
