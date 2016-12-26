SOCIETY

Tens of thousands flock to Fresno as Hmong International New Year kicks off
EMBED </>More News Videos

More than 100,000 people will walk through the gates over three days of the Hmong International New Year, celebrating traditions brought from the hills of Laos and Thailand. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
People from around the world are gathering in Fresno this week for the biggest Hmong New Year celebration in the world.

The Fresno Fairgrounds filled with the social event of the season. More than 100,000 people will walk through the gates over three days of the Hmong International New Year, celebrating traditions brought from the hills of Laos and Thailand.

From the courtship game of Pov Pob to the fancy costumes usually worn only once a year, the older generation is making sure the traditions carry on. And in the middle of the fairgrounds sits the man many of them credit for delivering the American

"Without him, we wouldn't have this opportunity to be here," said Christina Vang while looking at the statue of General Vang Pao.

Pao casts an oversized shadow over the celebrations. Five years after his death, many of the younger generation see his statue as their best chance to get a photo with a father figure. But as much as this is about tradition, it's all about commerce!

More than 200 vendors sell everything from the traditional costumes and music to flowers and medication to potato swirls and mounds of meat.

Tom Moua is one of many vendors who come from out of state to sell their products to a giant Fresno crowd. His Montana barbecue ribs and sausage are already award-winning on the barbecue circuit.

"It's that Asian flair, that's the secret," he said. "Asian ingredients are different. We're not the typical barbecue on the shelf."

Opening ceremonies included congressman Jim Costa, Fresno mayor-elect Lee Brand and police chief Jerry Dyer along with organizers like Rocky Vang who said this is the perfect way to bring a busy year to a close.

"It's also a time to reflect and relax and rejuvenate yourself and get ready to go back and work hard for the new year," he said.
Related Topics:
societysocietyfresnonew year's eve eventFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Volunteers deliver presents and serve Christmas dinner at Poverello House
Christmas decorations at Fresno home honor every fallen officer, deputy this year
Thousands of children across Fresno County receive Christmas presents thanks to Toys for Tots
Fresno Art Museum exhibit pays tribute of iconic Fresno muralist
More society
SOCIETY
Soldier surprises brother with homecoming at basketball game
Girls receive customized teddy bears with late grandpa's voice for Christmas
Most funny and heartwarming animal stories of 2016
Child with leukemia fulfills dream of conducting orchestra
More Society
Top Stories
Two dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
Head-on crash along I-5 leaves one dead, several hurt in Fresno County
Suspect who shot and killed Goshen father, grandfather still on the run
Valley business owners say customers may feel cost of minimum wage hike
New Calif. laws will raise minimum wage, toughen gun restrictions
Fresno church vandalized just weeks after string of burglaries
Fresno police calling for witnesses in shooting death of man along Highway 180
Show More
Man critical after Southeast Fresno shooting
Atwater family mourns loss of 2-year-old girl killed in Christmas Eve crash
Singer George Michael dies at 53, publicist says
Woman hurt after she's accidentally hit by Fresno County Sheriff's car, family says
Hit-and-run driver takes out power pole in East-Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
Valley business owners say customers may feel cost of minimum wage hike
Two dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
Fresno church vandalized just weeks after string of burglaries
Head-on crash along I-5 leaves one dead, several hurt in Fresno County
More Video