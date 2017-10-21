Astros head to World Series after beating Yankees

The Houston Astros have reached the World Series for the first time since their first appearance back in 2005.The Astros led the Yankees 4-0 heading into the eighth inning at Houston. CC Sabathia blanked the Astros until Evan Gattis belted a solo homer in the fourth inning.Houston added three runs in the fifth, beginning with Jose Altuve's solo blast off reliever Tommy Kahnle. Brian McCann made it 4-0 with a two-run double later in the fifth.The Yankees' best scoring chance came in the fifth inning as Greg Bird doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch. But Bird was erased on a bang-bang play as third baseman Alex Bregman scooped up a hot smash from Todd Frazier and threw to McCann for the out.Charlie Morton was in line to get the win after limiting the Yanks to two hits while striking out five in five innings.Sabathia is currently the pitcher of record on the losing side.The Astros head to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers, beginning Tuesday.