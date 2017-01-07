SPORTS

Oakland Raiders season ends with 27 to 14 loss to Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) scores on a two-yard run against Oakland Raiders' Cory James (57) during the second half of an AFC Wild Card game. (Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (KFSN) --
The Oakland Raiders season ended Saturday after falling to the Houston Texans with a final score of 27 to 14.

Despite facing criticism all season long, Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler dominated the Raiders defense, throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown.

The wild-card matchup at NRG Stadium in Houston was a crushing end to the Raiders season. After finding success for much of the season, the Raiders earned their first playoff spot since 2002 under quarterback Derek Carr. However, the former Fresno State quarterback suffered a broken fibula in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

The Raiders named rookie quarterback Connor Cook as the starter over Matt McGloin, but Oakland's offense struggled to gather any momentum until late in the game.

Cook finished with just 161 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansOakland RaidersnflsportsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sports Report: January 6, 2017
Derek Carr says Connor Cook is eager to learn
Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
Soldier surprises brother with homecoming at basketball game
More sports
SPORTS
Cavs send Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and future 1st-rounder to Hawks for Kyle Korver
Clippers bring three-game win streak into game against Heat
San Jose Earthquakes land Panama defender Harold Cummings
Osweiler returns to lead Texans over Oakland 27-14
Russell Wilson plays without knee brace for 1st time since Week 3 injury
More Sports
Top Stories
Raiders vs. Texans in first playoff game since 2002 -- Now on ABC30
Body found in a field northeast of Reedley
VIDEO: 7 Things to know about Connor Cook
Raider Nation out in force in Houston for playoff game
California prisoner receives gender-reassignment surgery
Derek Carr says Connor Cook is eager to learn
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
Show More
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
Man shot at Fresno hotel
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
More Photos