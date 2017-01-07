Oakland Raiders season ends with 27 to 14 loss to Texans

The Oakland Raiders season ended Saturday after falling to the Houston Texans with a final score of 27 to 14.Despite facing criticism all season long, Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler dominated the Raiders defense, throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown.The wild-card matchup at NRG Stadium in Houston was a crushing end to the Raiders season. After finding success for much of the season, the Raiders earned their first playoff spot since 2002 under quarterback Derek Carr. However, the former Fresno State quarterback suffered a broken fibula in the second-to-last game of the regular season.The Raiders named rookie quarterback Connor Cook as the starter over Matt McGloin, but Oakland's offense struggled to gather any momentum until late in the game.Cook finished with just 161 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.Stay with ABC30 for updates.