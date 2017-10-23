Send your name to Mars on the next NASA mission with just a few clicks

NASA is taking final name submissions for their 'Insight Mission' to Mars up until November 1st.
10 days left to send your name out-of-this-world…to MARS! Mars InSight lander will carry your name to the Red Planet https://t.co/bWLHbOVRIO pic.twitter.com/uEYNS9pLQa— NASA (@NASA) October 23, 2017
According to NASA's website, InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) is a NASA Discovery Program mission that will place a single geophysical lander on Mars to study its deep interior.
All submitted names are reviewed, approved and then etched onto a microchip. The microchip is placed aboard the spacecraft, which will land on Mars.
Click this link to view an image of what the chip looks like.
NASA says InSight is more than a Mars mission - it is a terrestrial planet explorer that will address one of the most fundamental issues of planetary and solar system science - understanding the processes that shaped the rocky planets of the inner solar system (including Earth) more than four billion years ago. By using sophisticated geophysical instruments, InSight will delve deep beneath the surface of Mars, detecting the fingerprints of the processes of terrestrial planet formation, as well as measuring the planet's "vital signs": Its "pulse" (seismology), "temperature" (heat flow probe), and "reflexes".
InSight seeks to answer one of science's most fundamental questions: How did the terrestrial planets form?
The launch window from Vandenburg Air Force Base for the mission begins May 5, 2018 with an expected landing of November 26, 2018.