ROBBERY

Thieves targeting homes and businesses for surveillance cameras newest crime trend in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

In a similar situation, just weeks prior, the man snatched four cameras from Yosemite Middle School. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A thief was lurking on the campus of Roosevelt High School at the end of September--looking to steal surveillance cameras, a device ironically designed to prevent thefts from happening.

The crook took off with six cameras and has been on the run since.

In a similar situation, just weeks prior, the man snatched four cameras from Yosemite Middle School. He is believed to be Tyler Cherry.

Detective Donnie Dinnell says after cherry was arrested, he told them he does it because it is not as hard as stealing and processing copper.

"He explained to us that he can get $20 a camera on the streets and he can get it like that--two cameras is $40 and you can do a lot with $40 if you're living on the streets whether it be drugs," said Dinnell.

Authorities say Cherry is also responsible for swiping cameras at this business. The owner did not want to speak but had a rather blunt message on the front door for the bandit behind the new trend in crime.

A crime Latasha Henderson says people should not be doing for many reasons.

"You're very smart--you're going to steal something that is going to capture you know that's crazy," said Henderson.

Meantime, detective Dinnell says surveillance camera owners should now consider bolting their device to studs or using non-reversible screws to avoid being the next victim.

The six cameras from Roosevelt High School cost the district about $1,000.

They provided a statement saying, "Fresno Unified cares deeply about the safety of our students and staff and providing secure campuses for our community. The surveillance cameras that were stolen have been replaced."

As for the man spotted in the video at Roosevelt High, Fresno Police are asking to contact them if you know who he is.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
theftsurveillance camerarobberyFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROBBERY
Good Samaritan who broke up Fresno Starbucks robbery tells his story publicly for first time
Fresno Police arrest 4 of the suspects from PRK Arms burglary in Modesto
Three men arrested after armed home robbery in Fresno
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
More robbery
Top Stories
Preliminary hearing for Fresno County Sheriff's Detective ended its second day with experts finding no evidence
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Madera church to get new mosaic crafted in Italy after previous one crashed down last year during storm
Health officials recommending you get your vaccine this flu season
Gun burglaries on the rise in Fresno, suspects not only targeting businesses but breaking into homes
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Show More
Good Samaritan who broke up Fresno Starbucks robbery tells his story publicly for first time
Firefighters responded to boarded-up Central Fresno apartment twice overnight
Fresno Unified eighth graders took part in the district's first ever Career Technical Education Expo
Public Policy forum looks at lack of broadband in farming communities
FUSD and FTA reach an impasse over contract negotiations
More News
Top Video
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
Health officials recommending you get your vaccine this flu season
Madera church to get new mosaic crafted in Italy after previous one crashed down last year during storm
More Video