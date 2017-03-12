Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened

Mariposa County: State Route 41 south of @YosemiteNPS is now OPEN to one-way traffic control. Drive with caution through the area! pic.twitter.com/Lyrz9XkuTt — Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) March 13, 2017

Highway 41 was opened to one-way traffic near Fish Camp Sunday after being closed for several weeks, Caltrans said.The road serves as a major pathway to Yosemite National Park but was shut down in late February after the road partially collapsed.Caltrans said months of heavy rain caused the shoulder of the road to erode and formed a five-foot-wide hole in the roadway. Crews had to replace the entire portion of the roadway.Stay with ABC30 for updates.