YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened

EMBED </>More News Videos

The road serves as a major pathway to Yosemite National Park but was shut down in late February after the road partially collapsed. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Highway 41 was opened to one-way traffic near Fish Camp Sunday after being closed for several weeks, Caltrans said.


The road serves as a major pathway to Yosemite National Park but was shut down in late February after the road partially collapsed.
Caltrans said months of heavy rain caused the shoulder of the road to erode and formed a five-foot-wide hole in the roadway. Crews had to replace the entire portion of the roadway.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
traffictrafficyosemite national parkYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
20-year-old killed by fallen tree at Yosemite identified as contract employee
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
Businesses in Oakhurst hoping Caltrans can get HWY 41 open again before tourism season
More yosemite national park
TRAFFIC
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Pothole riddled highways in Kings County becoming a concern to citizens and local officials
Caltrans equipment failure leads to hours-long traffic jam in Fresno
More Traffic
Top Stories
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
Head-on crash near Hanford leaves one dead
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
Police searching for driver in hit-in-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Show More
Cop tells man it's against the law to record him (it isn't)
Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
Judge hands Fresno man 22-year prison sentence for kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
More News
Top Video
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
More Video