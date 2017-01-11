Homeowners in North Fork still waiting to return home after evacuations due to flooding

With her umbrella in hand, Alexis Saldana took us down Church Street to look at the home she left two days ago because of storms."I've never been evacuated here-- not even for a fire."Unfortunately, she could not get too close-- sheriff's deputies were parked out front stopping anyone, even the owner, from going in."I know that we are still under evacuations, it's kind of hard to see that you can't go to someplace you've known for so long," said Saldana.Saldana's North Fork neighborhood is still under a mandatory evacuation order after more than 10 inches of rain in the past 10 days contributed to flooding in the area. She recalls seeing how bad it was on Action News."I saw my little cactus being surrounded by water. It's nerve-racking; you just don't really know what could happen."However things are starting to look up, some of the flood water is receding and Saldana can now see her front yard."It's just amazing at how fast it's able to drain. I'm happy that it's okay, I'm happy that nothing got to badly destroyed."Up the road, it was a different story for Thomas Gallagher. We first spoke with him Sunday when he was moving his SUV to higher ground in case he needed to evacuate.Gallagher ended up moving it back and said doing so resulted in a tree limb falling on it, cracking his windshield and denting his hood."And that car could have been me so fortunately it wasn't."Despite having more than $1,000 in damages, the 74-year-old man is remaining positive."You never know, I might have a new experience from it," said Gallagher.Gallagher's neighbors are staying positive as well as more rain pushes in, creating concerns for more flooding.Water from Willow Creek is still sitting at the edge of properties, and with more rain in the forecast for the rest of the week a sheriff's deputy tells us that it could be three or four more days before the mandatory evacuations are lifted.